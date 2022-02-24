182 Indians including students from Ukraine safely return to New Delhi

In a sudden move, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday has announced a military operation in Ukraine. Reportedly, big explosions were heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other areas of Ukraine. Later, air sirens also went off in Kyiv indicating that the city is under attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has also declared martial law in the country and said Russia had carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and the country’s border guards, as reported by The Indian Express. Amid this, the Indian government is trying to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine.

ANI mentioned that 182 Indians including students have safely returned to New Delhi today. Due to the crisis, several airlines are operating special flights. An official of Ukraine International Airlines in India mentioned that a special flight of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) landed at Delhi Airport from Kyiv, at 7:45 am today, with 182 Indian citizens, including students. Anju Wariah, GSA representative of the UIA thanked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and India's aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for allowing the special flight to operate.

To note, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also issued a new advisory for citizens in Ukraine asking all those who are travelling to Kyiv to return to their cities.

It is worth mentioning here that many parents in India are insisting on bringing back their children and relatives who are currently in Ukraine.

