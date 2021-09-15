19 year old Maitri Patel becomes India’s youngest commercial pilot; Here’s her story

Growing up any people have dreams of becoming a pilot. Donning the uniform, flying the plane across the vast blue sky, and literally working above the clouds. Maitri Patel from Gujarat, a 19 year old girl, achieved her dream and established a milestone by becoming the youngest commercial pilot in India. Coming from Surat, Gujarat, Maitri faced challenges, poverty, and several other obstacles but stayed focused on her goals to achieve the impossible. Maitri wanted to become a pilot since childhood, after completing her class XII education from Metas Adventist School, Surat, Gujarat, Maitri went to the United States to complete her pilot training program.

Kantilal Patel, Maitri’s father in the Olpad area whilst her mother works in the health department of Surat Municipal Corporation. Despite not being financially strong he enrolled Maitri in an English medium school and sold a piece of his ancestral land to pay for the flight training course fees. The duration of commercial flight training is 18 months but Maitri completed the training in record-breaking 11 months. Maitri wishes to extend her wings further and become a captain in order to fly a Boeing aircraft.

In a chat with India Today, Maitri said, “I completed the training in 11 months and called my father to come to the United States, and then I flew at an altitude of 3500 feet. It was like a dream come true for me.” She further added, “I was only 8 years old when I saw an aeroplane for the very first time and that was the moment I decided that I wanted to become a pilot." Vijay Ramniklal Rupani, the Chief Minister of Gujarat met Maitri Patel and congratulated her for her achievement. The CMO tweeted about the same and said, "CM Shri Vijay Rupani today met 19-year-old Maitri Patel, a farmer's daughter from Olpad, Surat, and congratulated her on becoming the youngest female commercial pilot after receiving vocational training in the US and also wished this pride of Gujarat a sky-touching career."

