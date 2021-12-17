2021's Most Tweeted Music Artists in India: BTS leads the way, Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman follow

The year end lists of tech giants always gives us an insight into what the year has been like. After Google released its 'year in search' list, Twitter has been releasing its 'Most Tweeted About' lists. On Friday, it did just that, as it released 2021's Most Tweeted About Music Artists in India.

Leading the way, is no Indian singer or artist, but instead Korean sensation BTS. The boy band which has taken the world by storm is taking the number one spot once more in India. Indian fans surely love BTS. Coming in at number 2 is the evergreen Lata Mangeshkar and at number three is the world renowned music maestro AR Rahman.

The number four and five spots are an interesting bunch. Taylor Swift and Armann Malik are standing on the 4th and 5th spot respectively.

Check out the post below:

from playlists to timelines, your top artists in 2021 pic.twitter.com/ppMDZhlpoJ — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 17, 2021

Last week, Twitter released its own list on which male and female actors were netizens tweeting about the most. Turns out, Sonu Sood and Alia Bhatt were the most tweeted about actors, male and female, respectively.

Sonu topped the list and was followed by Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan at second, third, fourth and fifth place respectively. As for the female actors, Alia was at the top list followed by Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

