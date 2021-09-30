23 MBBS students test COVID 19 positive in Mumbai, investigation underway: Mayor

On Thursday, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar informed that as many as 23 MBBS students have tested positive for COVID-19 infection at KEM Hospital. Among them, two students have been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital for treatment while the others have been quarantined at their homes.

"All 23 students were vaccinated with at least one dose of vaccine. Some of them have mild symptoms. It may have spread due to some cultural or sports event held in the college,” Mumbai mayor told ANI. Mayor further told the authorities are investigating how the students got infected, however, there is a possibility that the infection spread due to a cultural and sports event held in the college.

"Reports of this infection is a serious concern, Maharashtra Chief Minister has been regularly asking people to follow COVID-19 protocols appropriately even if the person is fully vaccinated but people seem to be ignoring it," the Mumbai mayor added.

In the last 24 hours, 527 new infections were reported in Mumbai. The total number of COVID infections in the city has now reached 7,42,538, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data update (till Wednesday). 6 more people succumbed to the viral infection taking the death toll to 16,103. With 405 patients discharged from hospitals, the tally of recoveries in the city rose to 7,19,218. Currently, a total of 4,724 active cases are present in the city.

Earlier today, Mumbai Mayor also informed strict SOPs for reopening of schools for classes 5 to 12 from October 4., "We are ready with SoPs to reopen schools. The consent will be taken from the parents of the students and it would be mandatory to give it in writing.” As per the guidelines issued, one class will have a maximum of 50 students capacity and only one student will sit on a single bench.

