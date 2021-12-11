25 Omicron cases detected in India; Govt stresses on following precautionary norms

On Friday, the Health Ministry informed that around 25 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the country, so far. Union Health Ministry, Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal also added that the cases have mild symptomsand less than 0.04% of total variants were detected.

Lav Agarwal urged people to follow social distancing to mitigate the spread of the variant. "WHO highlighted that public health measures should be abided by on a continual basis, besides vaccination. Adequate precautions have to be followed...Laxity in public health measures led to a surge in COVID cases in Europe," ANI quoted Lav Agarwal. He also informed that the states have been notified to increase their surveillance and actively test passengers arriving from other countries in view of the spread.

According to Hindustan Times, during the press briefing, Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member (health) said that people are operating at a “risky and unacceptable” level and stressed on the importance of both masks and vaccines for protection against coronavirus disease.

“Mask usage is declining in India. We have to remember that both vaccines and masks are important. As far as protection capability is concerned, we are now operating at a risky and unacceptable level. We should learn from the global situation,” Paul said.

One new case of Omicron was found in Dharavi area of Mumbai. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the person had returned from Tanzania and was now admitted at Seven Hills Hospital. BMC also informed that the patient is asymptomatic and is not vaccinated.