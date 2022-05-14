27 people die after massive fire breaks out in a commercial building in Delhi; PM Narendra Modi tweets

On Friday evening, a huge fire overtook a four-storey building near Mundka metro station in West Delhi, taking the lives of many people. So far, 27 bodies have been discovered, and investigators fear that the number will rise. According to officials, the whole floor of the building is yet to be searched. The fire has been extinguished, and rescue efforts are currently underway.

More than 40 people were hospitalized after suffering burns. According to officials, 60-70 individuals were evacuated from the structure. As per Sunil Chaudhary, the Deputy Chief Fire Officer of Delhi, "This was a CCTV godown and office. We have been conducting searches since. People said many have been trapped inside.”

Fire breaks out in West Delhi, 27 die:

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma, the fire first broke on the first floor of the building, which houses the workplace of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing company. According to ANI, the fire department reported that they received the information at 4.40 pm after which 20 firefighters rushed to the location.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and tweeted, "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.” PM office also tweeted that the families of those who lost their lives will be given ₹ 2 lakh each. On the other hand, the injured will receive ₹ 50,000 each.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers condolences:

President Ram Nath Kovind's office has tweeted, ”Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured.”

President Ram Nath Kovend's office tweets:

