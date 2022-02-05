5 dead as under-construction building collapses in Pune; PM Modi offers condolences

On Thursday late evening, a structure of an under-construction building in Maharashtra’s Pune collapsed leading to the death of five labourers. Several others were received severe injuries in the incident.

"Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them," told Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer to ANI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the labourers of Bihar who lost their lives. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote "An ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh each will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the kin of the labourers of Bihar who died in the accident in Pune, Maharashtra and Rs 50-50 thousand to the people of Bihar injured in the accident."

Kumar also expressed condolences on the demise of five labourers, and wished speedy recovery for the injured. "Tragic accident happened due to the fall of the iron net in the Pune's mall, Maharashtra. Information has been received about the death of 5 labourers of Katihar, Bihar in the accident, may God give strength to the bereaved families to have patience in this hour of grief. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery," he tweeted in Hindi.

As per the reports, the primary investigation states that the incident occurred due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of workers due to the collapse of under-construction building. "Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest," PM Modi tweeted.

Also Read: WATCH: 3 storey building collapses in Bengaluru’s Wilson garden, narrow escape for around 50 residents