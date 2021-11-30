5 years and strong: Yuvraj Singh showers love on wifey Hazel Keech on their wedding anniversary

On his 5th wedding anniversary, Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to his social media handle and wished his wife with a mushy post. He shared a picture of themselves and wished, "5 years and strong!! I love you and I miss you. We will be together soon. Happy anniversary, baby." Yuvraj shared a selfie with Hazel and expressed love. For the unversed, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh tied the knot on November 30 in 2016.

To mark their special day, even the actress wished him back with a special post online. Hazel flipped through her wedding album and dropped an unseen picture of herself and the cricketer. "When we first met, I knew, in that moment, something big had happened.... but I didn't know what. I didn't know then that my life would be changed forever," wrote Hazel Keech in her note for her husband and added, "Happy 5 years to the biggest change I never saw coming and a happy ever after I wasn't looking for.... Thank you for completing my life! The words "I love you" don't cut it, but it'll do,” wrote Hazel.

Take a look at their posts:

The lovebirds met for the first time at a mutual friend's birthday in 2011. However, the two became friends only in 2014. Later, the couple fell in love and got married. They had a destination wedding in Goa. Speaking of the work front, Hazel was last seen in the play Euripedes’ Medea, which was directed by Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan.

