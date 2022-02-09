500,000 worldwide deaths since Omicron scare, virus continues to be dangerous: WHO

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has begun, it has been devastating for mankind. There have been millions of deaths across the globe. So many people have lost their family members and it is very unfortunate. Last year since the number of Omicron variant has been discovered the number of deaths has gone up even more. On Tuesday the World Health Organisation lamented that half a million COVID-19 deaths had been recorded since the Omicron variant came into the picture and they called it ‘beyond tragic’.

The incident manager of WHO Abdi Mahamud said that 130 million cases and 500,000 deaths had been recorded globally since Omicron was declared a variant of concern in late November. In fact, the Omicron variant has taken over the Delta variant to become the world’s dominant Covid variant because of its transmissible nature. Although, it appears to cause less severe illness but the numbers are devastating. "In the age of effective vaccines, half a million people dying, it's really something," Mahamud told a live interaction on the WHO's social media channels. "While everyone was saying Omicron is milder, (they) missed the point that half a million people have died since this was detected.

WHO’s technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove says that the number of deaths and cases ever since the Omicron variant has arrived makes the earlier peak look flat. She said that we are still in the middle of the pandemic and she hopes that we are getting closer to the end of it. In fact, many countries have not passed their peak of Omicron yet. Van Kerkhove said she was extremely concerned that the numbers of deaths had increased for several weeks in a row. "This virus continues to be dangerous," she said.

