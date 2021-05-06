A 75 year old woman hugs doctor after battling Coronavirus for 10 days; Photos go viral

An elderly woman was not able to hold her tears when she recovered from COVID-19 and hugged the doctor. The heartwarming post has gone viral.

There is a surge in Coronavirus cases throughout the country. Right from doctors to nurses, everyone is trying their best to save lives. They are working 24x7 to cater to as many as possible patients. The situation is very grim currently but sometimes some gestures just make your day. And this is what happened in at a Kolkata hospital. Pictures of an elderly woman hugging a doctor have gone viral on social media. The small gesture of the woman is winning hearts on the internet.

In the picture, a 75-year-old woman is seen hugging a doctor after she recovered from COVID-19. She was battling with the virus for the last 10 days. And when she recovered fully, she hugged the doctor who took care of her. She gave a lot of love and blessings to the doctor. The picture caption was in the Bengali language. The doctor is identified as Dr Avisikta Mallick. The picture will surely melt your heart. The country is going through the worst situation as there is a shortage of oxygen cylinders. In the comments, netizens have praised the health workers and thanked them for their selfless service.

Take a look at the pictures here:

People from all walks of life are coming forward and offering help. Some are giving free food then some raising funds to generate oxygen cylinders. Celebrities are also joining hands with the organisations to help India. Recently, an Indian restaurant in Norway donated their one day earning for the oxygen cylinders.

Also Read: COVID 19 crisis: Healthcare workers sing a song to motivate and cheer up a patient during these testing times

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×