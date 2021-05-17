76 year old COVID 19 positive woman, believed to be dead, wakes up moments before being cremated

An elderly woman was tested positive and her condition worsened leading her family to believe that she is dead.

India is one of the worst affected countries from the second wave of the Coronavirus. The death numbers have already reached lakhs in the country. In the hospitals, there is a shortage of oxygen cylinders and people are losing their loved ones. Amid this situation, a bizarre incident occurred in Maharashtra where a COVID positive woman came back to her senses minutes before she was being cremated. The incident left everyone in shock. The elderly woman was believed to be dead. She was later hospitalized.

As reported, a woman named Shakuntala Gaikwad, of Mudhale village, was tested positive for Coronavirus a few days ago and was under home quarantine. On May 10, family members took her to Baramati hospital after her condition worsened. But she did not get a hospital bed and the family waited outside in a vehicle. Slowly the woman became unconscious. Her family members believed that she has passed away and they immediately started preparing for her last rites. But to their shock right before her cremation, the elderly woman opened her eyes.

As soon she regained consciousness she started crying and was rushed to the Silver Jubilee Hospital for further treatment. The police have also confirmed the incident. The incident went viral on social media.

To note, many states in the country have announced a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus. New Delhi is currently the worst affected state. Reportedly, in Maharashtra, a further decline in new cases with 34,848 infections is seen. The State government has recently extended the lockdown till June 1.

