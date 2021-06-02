A 76 year old decided to become fit as a fiddle in 60s & his fitness journey has amazed netizens; VIRAL VIDEO

Celebrities surely have been fitness role models for many of us. However, now a 76-year-old man's fitness journey has become an inspiration for all and his workout video has gone viral.

We often come across as celeb workout videos and millions of followers look up to them for taking inspiration to stay fit. Not just this, amid the lockdown, many people are finding it hard to find time to work out with the work from home going. However, now, a video of a 76-year-old man named Tripat Singh has gone viral on social media where he can be seen nailing deadlifts, jumping jacks and many more vigorous exercises like a pro.

The handle of Humans of Bombay shared a reel video of a man named Tripat Singh and his fitness journey. In the video, the 76-year-old man is seen explaining how his life turned upside down when his wife Manjit passed away in 1999. He is seen sharing that post her demise, he started remaining depressed and that his business also dissolved. He also revealed that he became a 'couch potato' while going through this phase of his life. However, when he thought what his wife would think on seeing his state, he decided to turn things around and began his fitness journey.

Take a look (Click HERE to see the video)

He is seen lifting heavyweights in a video montage after his story. Not just this, he is seen working out in the parks and sweating it out all by himself. The video managed to evoke a strong reaction from netizens and many were inspired by the man's journey. A user wrote, "Tears and inspiration." Another wrote, "Love and respect to him." Another wrote, "Such an inspiration."

The video managed to garner over 40k likes and has many comments where netizens have lauded the man and his 'never give up' spirit. Amid the lockdown, several such journeys have been inspiring people to go on and work on themselves. What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comment section.

Also Read|Netizens love Mumbai Police's post on cybersecurity feat Money Heist's Professor, Varun Dhawan & Virat Kohli

Credits :Humans Of Bombay Instagram

Share your comment ×