8.2 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula; Tsunami warning issued

A high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck the Alaska Peninsula late on Wednesday morning. Following the quake, tsunami warnings have been issued in the region by the authorities. However, it has been reported that there were no immediate reports of loss of property or life. The news has gone viral on social media. The warning has been issued to other parts too. The quake was located about 56 miles (91 kilometers) east southeast of Perryville, Alaska, and occurred around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday local time.

As mentioned in other websites, the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC) had issued warnings for southern parts, the Peninsula, and Pacific coastal areas from Hinchinbrook Entrance to Unimak Pass. It also issued a tsunami watch for Hawaii. Meanwhile, Japan's Meteorological Agency is also investigating whether there was a possibility of a tsunami hitting the country or not. As a precautionary measure, Tsunami warning sirens were broadcast across Kodiak. It is an island with a population of about 6,000 people, along Alaska's coastline.

Videos posted on social media by journalists and residents in Kodiak showed people running away from the coast as warning sirens could be heard.

It is worth mentioning here that Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire and was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964. More than 250 people were killed by the quake and the tsunami. A 7.5 magnitude earthquake also caused tsunami waves in Alaska's southern coast in October, but no casualties were reported.

