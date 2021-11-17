850 swanky liquor shops to open its shutter in Delhi from today under new excise regime

The national capital is all set to witness a new excise regime from November 17 wherein the city will get around 850 swanky liquor shops. Reportedly, the Delhi Government has bid adieu to the retail liquor business following which Tuesday (November 16) marked the last working day of around 600 government-run liquor shops across New Delhi. While the new swanky shops will begin functioning from today, today, it will reportedly enhance user experience to a great extent as it will be coming up with several new facilities

As per the new excise regime, the liquor business has been handed over to private owners and new swanky liquor shops will allow the people to walk in and choose the brand of their choice just like shopping in the malls along with tasting facilities. While the new regime will start functioning from today, Delhi Liquor Trade Association President, Naresh Goyal stated that the new guidelines might create chaos in the beginning as many shops are still being prepared as per the new regime. As a result, there might be some shortages initially. “Not more than 250-300 shops will be able to function on the first day. There may be some shortage in the initial few days due to the lesser number of shops, however, it will end as new vends come up,” Goyal was quoted saying to PTI.

The media reports suggested that the wholesale prices of liquor is likely to increase by 8-9 per cent as the excise department is still in the process of fixing the MRP of brands. “Liquor prices may slightly start with higher rates in the initial days but, it could also be the other way round. Eventually, the prices are bound to stabilise and we can safely say that Delhi will be strongly competing with Gurugram in keeping liquor rates low and offering attractive discounts, which until now was not possible in the national capital,” a senior excise official had reportedly told Hindustan Times.