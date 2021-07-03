  1. Home
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce: Here's how Twitterati reacted to the couple's separation news

On Saturday, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao released a joint statement to inform fans about their separation. As soon as the statement was released, fans began sharing their thoughts on the announcement on Twitter.
518005 reads Mumbai Updated: July 4, 2021 10:49 am
aamir khan,Kiran Rao Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce: Here's how Twitterati reacted to the couple's separation news
The day began on a sad note for Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's fans as the couple announced their separation in a joint statement. The duo that got hitched 15 years ago decided to part their ways and co-parent their son Azad and revealed the news in a detailed statement. While they assured fans and well-wishers that they will continue to work on projects and the Paani foundation together, many users took to social media to express sadness and shock on learning about their divorce. 

As soon as Aamir and Kiran's statement went viral, Twitterati began sharing their thoughts on the separation. While some users were shocked by the news of Aamir and Kiran's separation, many were saddened to see the couple part ways. A user wrote, "Very sad to read that #AamirKhan and #KiranRao are divorcing." Another Twitter user wrote, "15 beautiful years together & ended it together beautifully! #AamirKhan." Some Twitter users also went ahead to express that it was Aamir and Kiran's personal choice and that fans should not comment on it. 

A user wrote, "OMG, I can't believe it #AamirKhan and #KiranRao are going to divorce. It's really surprising. Well I hope you two will move on with time." Another wrote, "There is nothing permanent expect changes  #AamirKhan." 

Take a look at fan tweets:

The couple welcomed their son Azad back in 2011 and when Aamir was on social media, he used to share photos of his family time on the same. In their statement, Aamir and Kiran also thanked their friends and family for support throughout the evolution of their relationship. 

The duo's statement reads, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir".

On the work front, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. 

Also Read|Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce

Anonymous 1 day ago

It must be Modi’s fault

Anonymous 1 day ago

Didn't this guy have an affair with Fatima Sana Sheikh? Why would she stay with him after that.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ye toh hona hi tah. Normal for Bollywood stars

Anonymous 2 days ago

I feel sorry for their little boy. Divorce is hard and unsettling for a child. They need prayers, NOT criticism!!!!!!!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

It's coming since 2 yrs. Not surprisesd. Don't know the reason though. No need anyway.

