AAP MP Raghav Chadha makes heads turn as he walks ramp during fashion show in Delhi

Rajya Sabha MP and the popular face of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Raghav Chadha made heads turn when he walked the ramp during Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi. He became the showstopper for his uncle and designer Pawan Sachdev. The 33-year-old politician shared the video on his official Instagram handle. In the video, he could be seen wearing an all-black outfit with a brown belt. He looked handsome in the fashion show. Chadha can be seen owning the ramp as he walked with a smile on his face in the video.

Instagram users hailed Raghav Chadha’s ramp walk as they dropped positive comments also. A user wrote, “Kya baat hai.” Another user commented, “Versatile you.” Similar comments flooded in.

To note, Chadha was the co-in charge of Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for State Assembly elections that were held in February 2022. AAP won Punjab elections with a majority of seats. Punjab is the only state wherein AAP is in the power apart from Delhi.

Speaking about Lakme Fashion Week, several known celebrities including Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Soha Alia Khan, and others walked the ramp. Shanaya Kapoor made her debut this time at Lakme Fashion Week as she walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra along with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor had also attended Manish Malhotra’s fashion show. She came to cheer for her sister Shanaya. Janhvi took the glam quotient a notch higher as she turned up the heat in a shimmery dress in hues of violet, red, and black.

