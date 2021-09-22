Abhinav Bindra’s gesture towards ‘India’s golden man’ Neeraj Chopra will melt your heart

It hasn’t been long when Neeraj Chopra had left the entire nation beaming with pride after he bagged the first gold in the Tokyo Olympics this year. He had won a gold in javelin throw and has become a national star ever since. To note, Neeraj has been the only athlete to clinch the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics. Needless to say, Neeraj’s historic win has garnered him appreciation from all over the world. Not just he has been inundated with love and best wishes from fans, but Abhinav Bindra, former Olympic gold medallist also gave him a special gift.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhinav revealed that he met Neeraj of late and was all praises for the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist. This isn’t all. The former gold medallist had also presented a special gift for Neeraj and it is winning hearts. He has gifted Neeraj an adorable puppy named Tokyo. He even shared a picture of himself with Neeraj as he handed Tokyo to him. Abhinav captioned the post as, “Was a pleasure to meet and interact with India’s golden man @neeraj____chopra . Am sure that “Tokyo” will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris for him in 2024!”

Take a look at Abhinav Bindra’s post:

On the other hand, Neeraj is overwhelmed with the love coming his way post his historic triumph. In fact, post his win, Neeraj went on to fulfil his dream and took his parents on their first flight ever. Taking to social media, Neeraj shared pics of himself and his parents boarding a flight together. He wrote, “A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight. आज जिंदगी का एक सपना पूरा हुआ जब अपने मां - पापा को पहली बार फ्लाइट पर बैठा पाया। सभी की दुआ और आशिर्वाद के लिए हमेशा आभारी रहूंगा”.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra fulfils his dream of taking parents on their first flight