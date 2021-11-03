‘Absolute honour’: Rahul Dravid on his appointment as new head coach of India men's cricket team

On Wednesday, Rahul Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that Dravid would take charge of the team from the bilateral series against New Zealand that starts on November 17. The former Indian captain will replace Ravi Shastri as head coach of the team, with the latter's contract set to end with the culmination of the ongoing 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

“The BCCI welcomes Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of India’s senior men team. Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction. Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights,” BCCI said in a statement.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential,” said Rahul Dravid.