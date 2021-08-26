Ace tabla player Pt Subhankar Banerjee passes away due to COVID 19

Ever since the COVID 19 pandemic has hit the nation, the deadly virus had claimed lakhs of lives across the nation. Not just commoners, but the virus had taken a massive toll on the celebs as well as our showbiz industry lost several shining stars due to COVID 19. And now a new name has joined the list. We are talking about renowned tabla artist Pt Subhankar Banerjee who breathed his last after a two months long battle with COVID 19. He was hospitalised on June 20 and was on oxygen support.

For the uninitiated, Banerjee was tested positive for the deadly virus in June this year. The 55 year old tabla player is survived by wife Nibedita, daughter Aahiri and son Aarchik. The Medical Super Specialty Hospital, where he was transferred on July 2 with ECMO support, had released a statement which read as, “He was suffering from severe COVID ARDS with septic shock. He subsequently developed right sided broncho-pleural fistula and thus prolonged ECMO was required. Later, he developed post- COVID complications and acute renal failure”. To note, Banerjee was visited by Pt Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, Pt Ajoy Chakraborty, Ustad Rashid Khan, Pt Kushal Das, Pt Bickram Ghosh, Pt Tanmoy Bose and Pt Debojyoti Bose a few days before his demise.

Subhankar Banerjee’s unfortunate demise had sent shockwaves across the music industry. Legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain took to social media to mourn Banerjee’s demise. He wrote, “I will miss him, world of tabla will miss him, Indian music will miss him. RIP Shubhankar bhai”.