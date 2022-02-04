Adorable father and daughter duo pull off Allu Arjun’s Srivalli hook step; WATCH

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa have been roaring responses from all corners. The film will hit the screens in December last year. Well, it’s not just the movie, the songs also become a major hit with everyone. From celebrities to influencers, everyone is grooving to them. Recently, a father-daughter duo has shared a video of themselves grooving to Pushpa song Srivalli. The song has been grabbing huge attention as they imitate the hook step of the hit song.

In the viral video, the father and daughter duo can be seen grooving to the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s hit Pushpa song Srivalli. The duo, wearing a white T-shirt, is seen doing the hook step but they have added their twist to it. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “We thank everyone who is with us and follows our videos. Kisses for you (sic)”. As soon the video went viral, netizens dropped positive comments. One of the users commented, “So cute....lots of love from India (sic)”. “God bless you and your lovely daughter (sic),” another wrote.

Celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Punjabi actor and singer Harrdy Sandhu also shared an Instagram Reel where they danced to the hook step of the song. Sharing the Reel on Instagram, Harrdy wrote, “Blown away by this song and film. The composition is out of the world by Devi Sri Prasad. Allu Arjun you are fire. What a performance. Javed Ali, always been a fan.”

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is written and directed by Sukumar and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

