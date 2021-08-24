Afghanistan Crisis: 3 copies of Guru Granth Sahib flown from Kabul; Minister receives them with due honours

Afghanistan has been making the headlines for several days for the most unfortunate reasons as the Taliban has captivated Kabul. It has created chaos across the country wherein several people have lost their lives in a desperate attempt to leave Taliban controlled Afghanistan. Amid this, India has also evacuated hundreds of people from Afghanistan in these crisis times. And now as per the recent update, around 44 Afghan Sikhs and three copies of Guru Granth Sahib, which were flown from Kabul have reached India.

The news was shared by India's Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri who shared the news on Twitter. He tweeted, “Blessed to receive & pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago”. He also shared a video of him welcoming the three holy Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Later, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who happens to be the President of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, tweeted, “Blessed Moment: Pawan Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Maharaj (from Kabul) taken as per Sikh Maryada and honour to Gurdwara Sri Arjan Dev Ji, New Mahavir Nagar”.

Check out the pics and videos:

For the uninitiated, a special Air India Flight had reached India from Kabul after a stopover in Tajikistan’s capital city of Dushanbe. Besides, Puri expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out the rescue operations in Afghanistan.

