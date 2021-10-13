After 19 months, US to open its borders for vaccinated travellers & non essential travel from November

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic has hit the world, many countries closed their borders. But with time, some have opened and are welcoming travellers from other countries. But everywhere the rule is that only vaccinated travellers are allowed to enter the border. And now after 19 months, the United States has announced that it will be opening its borders from November for non-essential and vaccinated travellers. This news came as a big relief for the people and students who have been waiting for a long time.

ANI tweeted, “The US will reopen its land borders for non-essential travel in November after a 19-month freeze. All international visitors will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus: Associated Press.” As reported, all foreign nationals have to show proof of vaccination and a negative test taken within three days before the trip. Recently, they had opened borders for UK travellers.

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, had said, “I am delighted that from November, the President of the United States is reinstating transatlantic travel so fully vaccinated UK nationals can visit the USA. It’s a fantastic boost for business and trade, and great that family and friends on both sides of the pond can be reunited once again.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

The US will reopen its land borders for non-essential travel in November after a 19-month freeze. All international visitors will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus: Associated Press#COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

Before the travel ban being lifted, the US had kept its borders closed for travellers who had been in the 26 Schengen Area countries including Ireland, the UK, Brazil, China, India, Iran, South Africa, etc.

Also Read: India makes 10 day quarantine mandatory for UK travellers; New rules to come into effect from today