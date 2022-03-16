After 2 years, India restores e-tourist visas for 156 countries: Reports

After long hiatus, the government, on Wednesday, restored all valid five-year e-tourist visas that were suspended since March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the reports in ANI, the govt has restored the e-tourist visas to the nationals of 156 countries with immediate effect.

“The government took the step keeping in view the improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the country and considering the need for further relaxation of visa and travel restrictions,” MHA said, according to ANI. The nationals of these countries will also be eligible for the issuance of fresh e-visas for tourists as per existing rules.

Reportedly, the government of India has also announced that they will restore the old valid long duration (10 years) regular (papers) tourist visas for the nationals of the US and Japan also.

"After deliberation with stakeholders and keeping in view decline in the Covid caseloads, we have decided to resume international travel from March 27. 'Air bubble' arrangements will also stand revoked... With this step, I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!" aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

According to the reports in ANI, the Foreign nationals on tourist/e-tourist visas would be permitted to enter India only through designated Sea Immigration Check Posts (ICPs) or Airport ICPs by flights, including those under the Vande Bharat Mission or 'air bubble' scheme or by any flights as allowed by Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation. However, no foreign nationals will be permitted to enter through the land border on a Tourist visa/E-Tourist visa.

