After Coronavirus helmet, Andhra Pradesh cop paints his horse with deadly virus marks to spread awareness

One of the many persons, who are taking efforts to inform public about the virus, is a young cop from Andhra Pradesh who has used his horse to warn people about the dangers of Covid-19.

Yes, you heard that right. As per reports, Sub-Inspector Maruti Sankar was seen riding his horse in Pyapili town of Kurnool district. Well, there was no sign board attached to the horse. Instead, Sankar painted the white horse with large red circles dotted with lines. While one would take a few seconds to get a hang of it, the circles resembled the highly contagious virus which has plunged the world into crisis. Sankar was spotted strolling around residential colonies in a bid to spread his message.

Andhra Pradesh: Sub Inspector Maruti Sankar, Peapally Mandal, Kurnool district rides a horse painted with images of #COVID19 virus, to create awareness among the public about the pandemic pic.twitter.com/xIFsktWahG — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

Alll of India is currently under a 21 day lockdown and state police are making sure people stay indoors during this time. Recently, a Chennai artist made a unique 'Corona' helmet which was worn by a traffic cop to to dissuade commuters from coming out on the streets during the nationwide lockdown.

