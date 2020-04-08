After Coronavirus helmet, Kolkata sweet makers debut coronavirus 'sandesh', cupcakes & it's not a pretty sight

From policemen crooning songs to donning a spooky coronavirus helmet, the list is endless. And the latest addition to that list is edible coronavirus sweets.

While India continues to stay in lockdown mode with a possibility of an extension after 14 April, people across India are coming up with innovative ways to deal with it and also to spread awareness. From policemen crooning songs to donning a spooky coronavirus helmet, the list is endless. And the latest addition to that list is edible coronavirus sweets. As uneasy as it may sound, a Kolkata sweet maker has gone ahead and made some coronavirus-inspired sweets to raise awareness among people.

The sweet is Bengali's famous Sandesh and cupcakes. Yes, you heard that right. This popular chain of sweet maker in the City of Joy came up with the novel idea of making a massive coronavirus-inspired Sandesh as well as normal-sized cupcakes. With a red-spherical body and red spikes on the sandesh, it definitely isn't a pretty sight.

A photo of the same was shared by Twitter user @preetibhatta1. Her caption for the coronavirus sweets picture read, "Crazy people Some name their new born babies as corona and covid.... some make corona sweet." The coronavirus cupcakes can also be seen in the background.

Some name their new born babies as corona and covid.... some make corona sweets pic.twitter.com/HWz4WX16Lh — Bhattacharya P (@preetibhatta1) April 6, 2020

According to a report in PTI, sweet shops in Kolkata have been allowed to remain for four hours during the day. However, the business hasn't been great. In order to lift the people's spirits, this sweet maker has decided to give a Corona Sandesh for free to each customer visiting the shop.

"We have made sandesh and cupcakes in the shape of coronavirus. We are aiming at raising awareness among people on the disease and lift their spirits, and not to make any profit out of it. The sandesh and cupcakes have become very popular among customers," Rabin Pal of Hindustan sweets told PTI.

