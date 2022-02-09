After Delhi, Haryana to reopen schools for classes 1 to 9 from February 10

After creating much of a panic situation at the beginning of 2022, the COVID 19 pandemic seems to be getting in control. Yes! Months after witnessing a massive spike in the new reported cases of COVID 19, the count is coming down now and it is a sigh of relief for everyone especially the state authorities. As a result, life is coming back to normal and the authorities have been opening up the cities. Days after the Delhi government had opened up restaurants, bars, theatres and schools, looks like the Haryana government is also following its footsteps and is set to open the schools now.

As per a recent update, the Haryana government has decided to open schools for classes 1 to 9 from February 10 almost months after the classes were shut due to COVID 19 pandemic. The order was issued by the state government that also stated that the online classes will continue to take place even after the schools will open. “Schools in Haryana will reopen from Feb 10 for classes 1 to 9. Online classes will also continue,” the state government had told ANI.

Earlier, the Delhi government had also announced their decision to open schools for classes 9th to 12th. “DDMA meeting decides to reopen schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and gyms in Delhi. Institutions of higher education to open subject to SoPs & strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. Schools to open in a phased manner. Schools for classes 9th-12th to reopen from Feb 7. Teachers who aren't vaccinated will not be permitted,” a source had told ANI.

