After Delhi, Maharashtra, Sikkim lifts COVID 19 curbs: No restrictions on social, political gatherings

The COVID 19 pandemic created a panic like situation of late after there was a massive spike in the new reported cases across India. While the state governments had taken stringent measures to curb the widespread of the deadly virus, as things are getting back to normal, the authorities have decided to lift the curbs. So far, authorities in Delhi, Maharashtra, Kolkata etc had lifted the restrictions. And now the Sikkim government has also decided to get life back to normal and has lifted all the COVID 19 curbs.

Issuing the new guidelines for COVID 19, the Sikkim government stated in the order, “Markets, shops & commercial establishments shall function as normal. All educational institutions shall function as per guidelines. No restrictions on social, political, religious & sports related gatherings”. This isn’t all. There will be no restrictions on the interstate movement of persons and vehicles and there isn’t any requirement of RTPCT negative reports at the checkpoints. Besides, restrictions on the movement of vehicles within the state and odd/even restrictions and restrictions on pillion riders have also been withdrawn. On the other hand, government offices have also been allowed to function 100 percent attendance.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government had also relaxed the COVID 19 curbs. While the weekend curfew was lifted by the end of January, the authorities had also allowed the restaurants, bars and cinema halls to function with 50% capacity. Furthermore, the odd-even curb on shops has also been lifted which means that shops can open every day. On the other hand, the number of guests for weddings has been raised to 200 from 50.

