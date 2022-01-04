After Delhi, Punjab Government imposes night curfew amid rise in COVID 19 Omicron cases

As the COVID 19 cases are on a significant surge, the state governments have been taking stringent measures to fight the new variant of the deadly virus known as Omicron. Days after the Delhi government had imposed a night curfew in the national capital to curb the rise in COVID 19 cases, Punjab Government also seems to be following its footsteps now. According to a recent update, the Punjab government has imposed a night curfew in the state which will be in force till January 15 this year.

As a result, the movement of non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 10 pm to 5. Besides, the government has also advised the district authorities to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 and ensure strict compliance. As per the orders, all educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutions etc will remain closed. However, the institutions are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching. Besides, all bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, restaurants, spas, museums, zoos will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity which the sports complexes, gyms will remain closed. This isn’t all, AC buses will be allowed to run at 50% of their capacity.

Meanwhile, only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend Government as well as private offices, working spaces, factories, industry etc. The authorities have also urged people to follow COVID 19 protocols and maintain social distancing to prevent the widespread of Omicron. To note, Punjab reported 419 fresh Covid 19 cases and one death on Monday which took the tally to 6,05,922 cases so far.