After Delhi, Punjab govt makes face masks mandatory in crowded places amid COVID surge

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, many states and Union territories have once again made masks mandatory to control the spread. After Delhi and Haryana, the Punjab government on Thursday issued an advisory making the wearing of face masks mandatory in crowded places. Earlier, even the Uttar Pradesh government implemented the same rule amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

As per a report in Indian Express, the advisory issued by Punjab govt read that the wearing of masks should be especially ensured in public transport (buses, trains, aircraft, taxis), cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores, classrooms, office rooms, indoor gatherings and so on.

To note, on Wednesday the state had reported 30 fresh infections while India recorded 2,380 cases.

Earlier, post a meeting chaired by the Delhi Lt Governor, authorities said that the residents of the national capital will have to compulsorily wear masks in public places and those found violating the rule will be fined Rs 500. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said although the Covid situation was not alarming in Delhi, cases were rising. The number of hospitalisations remained low, he had added.

The National Capital reported 1,009 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since February 10, as per the health bulletin by the Delhi government. The active cases in the city rose to 2,641. Earlier, the DDMA had issued an order and removed the fine for not wearing masks in public places.

