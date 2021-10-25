After Maharashtra & Kerala, Zika virus reaches Kanpur, first case reported

If you were troubled with the Coronavirus till now, then hold on, as the Zika virus has already started creating havoc in India. The first case of the Zika virus has been detected in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, a health official revealed this information on Sunday. The official said a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection on Saturday. This news has definitely created fear in the minds of the people.

According to reports in NDTV, Kanpur’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Nepal Singh confirmed that the IAF officer had fever for several days after which he was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district. The symptoms that the IAF officer was showcasing were mysterious, hence, the blood sample was collected and sent to Pune for a proper examination. The reports confirmed the officer as the Zika virus-positive. Reportedly, after his results came out to be positive, the entire area was sanitised by a Municipal Corporation.

After the IAF officer tested the Zika virus positive, blood samples of 22 others, who were showing similar symptoms and had come in close contact, were sent for examination. Health and Civic bodies’ officials have been put on alert to deal with the situation. Besides, several teams have also been tasked to check the spread of the virus in the district, officials said.

Well, this is not the first time that cases of the Zika virus have been detected in India. Before UP, cases were detected in Kerala and Maharastra. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), Zika virus is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. This virus was first identified in humans in Uganda and Tanzania in 1952. Symptoms generally include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle, and joint pain, or headaches. Most symptoms can last for two-seven days. It can also be transmitted through sexual intercourse.

