After Pat Cummins, Brett Lee comes forward to donate 1 Bitcoin towards India's fatal Covid 19 crisis

Following in the footsteps of fellow-Australian pacer Pat Cummins, former cricketer Brett Lee came forward to donate towards India's deadly Covid-19 crisis. With over 3 lakh cases being recorded for six days in a row, India continues to deal with a fatal second wave of Covid-19. Brett Lee took to social media on Tuesday to announce that he has donated 1 Bitcoin to help with oxygen supplies for hospitals across India.

While 1 Bitcoin may not sound much, the cryptocurrency actually equals to approximately Rs 40,95,991. Just a day ago, Pat Cummins donated US $50,000 to the 'PM Cares Fund'. Sharing the announcement, Brett Lee wrote, "India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic."

He added, "I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I'd like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India." Brett Lee also thanked the people at the frontline of India's Covid-19 battle and urged people to wear masks, wash hands and step out only if necessary.

On Tuesday, as per reports, India recorded around 3.23 lakh cases with people across India succumbing to Covid-19 due to oxygen scarcity.

