After two years, India lifts the ban on International flights; To resume from March 27

Finally, after a gap of two years India has lifted the ban on international scheduled commercial flights. It will resume March 27 onward, an order from the Ministry of Civil Aviation said Tuesday. It will allow airlines across the world to operate capacity as per the original bilateral agreements, and could also bring down fares on foreign routes. The ministry has also released an official statement in this regard. A few days back the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a notice mentioning that international flights will remain suspended till further notice.

The official statement reads, “After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of Summer Schedule 2022. The international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines for international travel dated 10.02.2022 and as amended from time to time.” International passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 because of COVID-19.

Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, “After deliberation with stakeholders &keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload,we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards. Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter.With this step,I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!”

In November 2021, the DGCA had announced that the international flights will resume from December 15, 2021, but because of the third wave of the pandemic the decision was taken back. India has air transport bubbles with 40 countries, including Canada, France, Germany, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the US.

Also Read: International flights to remain suspended till further notice: DGCA