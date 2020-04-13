Agra Man collects milk spilled on the road while dogs lick it off the ground amid Coronaviurs lockdown; VIDEO

A video of an Agra man collecting milk while dogs feed off it has been doing the rounds on social media and it has left everyone in shock. The video will leave you teary-eyed.

The Coronavirus lockdown has had some severe impacts and while there are people who are cribbing about it from the comfort of their homes, there are people who don't have enough to feed themselves. The lockdown has been a major setback for the poor, but what we saw today has left us all a little teary-eyed. There have been several issues that have surfaced during this time and now, a video of a man from Agra collecting milk spilled on the road has been doing the rounds on the internet.

It so happened that a milk container overturned in Agra's Ram Bagh area and as all that water was left on the road, a man and few dogs gathered there. The video that has been doing the rounds on the internet sees the man collecting that spilled mill from the floor while there are dogs too, feeding off it. The video took no time to go viral on the internet and as heartbreaking as it is, the internet seems to have a lot to say about it, most of which put the progress of the country into question.

Video of Agra man collecting the milk:

Lockdown Impact:

इंसान और जानवर साथ साथ दूध पीने लगे।

आज अगरा के रामबाग चौराहे पर एक दूध वाले की दूध की टंकी गिर गयी।फिर क्या हुआ खुद देखिए। pic.twitter.com/OWvNg8EFIe — Kamal khan (@kamalkhan_NDTV) April 13, 2020

The ongoing lockdown was due to be over on April 14, 2020, however, going by the current scenario of the rising Coronavirus cases, many states have extended the lockdown up until April 30, 2020. While an official announcement from PM Narendra Modi is underway, he will be addressing the nation tomorrow, at 10 AM as has been announced.

