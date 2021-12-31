Ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations, check NYE restrictions in place for Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai

India is bidding goodbye to 2021 on a not-so-happy note. Over the last few weeks, the country has once more witnessed a massive surge in Covid-19 cases. If that wasn't all, the Omicron variant has wreaked havoc with cases touching almost 1000. Leading the pack are Delhi and Mumbai with the financial capital alone reporting over 190 Omicron cases in a span of 24 hours.

Ahead of the New Year's Eve, governments and civic bodies have come cracking down with new rules and regulations to contain the spread of the virus. Strict restrictions have been imposed across Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Take a look at the celebration rules and guidelines for Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai below:

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has issued a yellow alert urging public to travel only if essential.

Cultural events, gatherings and religious and political congregations have been banned.

Delhi Metro has capped a 8-coach metro train capacity to only 200 passengers.

Night Curfew: 10 PM to 5 AM

Restaurants and Bars: 50% Capacity

Mumbai:

Section 144 enforced in city from 30 December to 7 January.

Complete ban on NYE parties or any other celebrations in closed or open spaces. This includes hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs and resorts. Terrace parties have also been banned as well as gatherings at places like Marine Drive, Juhu Beach and Gateway of India among others.

All restrictions to stay in place till 7 January.

Chennai:

All New Year parties at hotels, resorts, pubs and other recreational centres to be cancelled.

Vehicular movement along Elliot and Marina beaches and the stretch connecting Gandhi statue to the War Memorial have been banned, reported TOI.

Restaurants and hotels can remain open for dine-in only till 11 PM.

Kolkata:

No major restrictions.

City's clubs and bars will proceed with NYE celebrations with limited guests.

Heavy police deployment expected in South Kolkata to ensure no overcrowding takes place, as per TOI.

