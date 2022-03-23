Ahead of RRR's screening, film theatre in Andhra puts up barbed wires & fences to avoid crowd

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most-anticipated films and fans are waiting to see the magic on the big screen. Ever since its trailer, teaser, and posters had dropped, the movie became the talk of the town. RRR features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt in key roles. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn. The movie will hit theatres on March 25, this year. Currently, the star cast and makers are on spree to promote their film.

And, just like the team of RRR is gearing up for its release, the film theatre owners are also prepping up. Speaking of which, a film theatre in Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh has put up barbed wire and fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to the screens ahead of the release of RRR. According to ANI, the film theatre in-charge said, "Two top stars are going to be cast in the same film, the whole theatre will be very chaotic."

Take a look:

Earlier, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli had sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar ahead of the film’s release. The trio dressed up in white kurta pajamas with customised RRR print and white turban on their heads. They also posed for cameras as paps clicked them.

Previously, the movie also made headlines, when actor Aamir Khan joined Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt at the promotional event. Khan was also seen learning the hook step of the popular number of the movie, Naato Naato (Nacho Nacho in Hindi) with the lead actors. The pan-India movie will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

