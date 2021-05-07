  1. Home
AIIMS officials clarify underworld don Chhota Rajan has NOT passed away due to Covid 19

Speaking to ANI, a AIIMS official confirmed and clarified that the underworld don Chotta Rajan had not passed away.
On Friday afternoon, news surfaced that underworld don Chhota Rajan had passed away dur to Covid 19 complications at AIIMS in New Delhi. However, shortly after the news took social media by storm, the  All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) clarified that Chhota Rajan was indeed alive. Speaking to ANI, a AIIMS official confirmed and clarified that the underworld don had not passed away. 

The official said, "Underworld don Chhota Rajan is still alive. He is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of Covid 19." The controversial figure, who was lodged at the Capital's Tihar Jail, was brought to AIIMS after he showed symptoms and tested positive. He was admitted to the premier hospital on 26 April after it was confirmed that he contracted Covid-19. 

As per media, Rajan is co-morbid patients and falls under the high-risk category. As per reports, the underworld don suffers from a slew of comorbidities, including diabetes, heart problem, kidney failure, hernia, laparotomy and hypertension. 

He has been in Tihar Jail since 2015 after he was extradited from Indonesia. In 2018, HE was convicted and sentenced to a life term in the 2011 murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. He is facing around 70 criminal cases pertaining to extortion and murder in Mumbai which have been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A special court was constituted to try them, as per reports.  

