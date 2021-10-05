An air hostess dancing video to Sridevi's song Navrai Majhi on moving walkway goes viral

Bollywood songs often leave a mark on us. Many of us try to follow the steps and create a video. Recently, a new video of an air hostess dancing on a moving walkway at an airport has gone viral on social media. The video is doing the rounds on Instagram and users are excited to watch it. The air hostess is identified as Uma Meenakshi and she has posted the video on her official Instagram handle. As soon as she posted, it gained immense popularity.

In the video, she is seen dressed in her uniform and on the walkway grooving to the song Navrai Majhi from the film English Vinglish. She displayed steps on the moving walkway, which is basically slow-moving conveyor mechanism. She captioned the video as ‘Airport standby be like..thanku.” One of the users wrote, “So cute” and others called her pretty. Many have dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Till now the video has been shared by many other accounts also.

To note, the song Navrai Majhi is composed by Amit Trivedi and is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Swanand Kirkire, Natalie Di Luccio and Neelambari Kirkire. The song featured Sridevi who played the lead role in the film and is in the US to attend her sister’s daughter’s marriage.

English Vinglish was written and directed by Gauri Shinde. The story revolves around a woman named Shashi, a small entrepreneur who makes snacks, and she enrolls in an English-speaking course to stop her husband and daughter mocking her lack of English skills. The film also features Adil Hussain, French actor Mehdi Nebbou, and Priya Anand. Amitabh Bachchan and Ajith Kumar had cameo appearances in the Hindi and Tamil versions respectively.

