Air India Express flight from Dubai to Calicut skids off runway & crashes at Kozhikode

An Air India Express flight has crashed after overshooting the runway at Kozhikode Airport, claims reports. Read on for further details.

Air India Express Flight IX 1344 which was carrying passengers from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway at Kozhikode Airport. As per reports, there were around 191 passengers on board when the flight was overshot while landing at the airport in Kerala on Friday evening. As per a report by Hindustan Times, there have been two casualties while many other passengers are reportedly injured. This accident happened when the aircraft was about to land.

Reports also state that it broke into several pieces after overshooting the runway amid heavy rainfall at the place. This incident happened at around 7.38 pm. Luckily, the aircraft did not catch fire. The Air India Express flight reportedly fell into a 30 feet deep gorge, claims reports. As many as 24 ambulances and fire tenders have been rushed to the spot for further rescue operation. The injured passengers have been admitted at various hospitals. Kerala Police officials have reportedly stated that atleast 35 passengers have been injured.

Air India Express has released a statement that reads, "Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hours tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew on board the aircraft." The aircraft landed on Runway 10, skidded off the runway and then fell down.

