Air quality dips to hazardous levels a day after Diwali as smog covers New Delhi
The reports further mention that the air quality at Janpath was recorded in the hazardous category with the particulate matter (PM) 2.5 concentration at 655.07. At several locations, people burst firecrackers in complete disregard to the government's ban increasing fumes from farm fires. The share of farm fires in Delhi's pollution increased to the season's highest at 25 per cent, PTI reported. The neighbouring cities recorded air quality- Faridabad (424), Ghaziabad (442), Gurgaon (423) and Noida (431).
To note, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Portal mentions that expert claims that air quality turned severe due to calm winds, low temperature and low mixing height. Air quality forecast agency SAFAR said the PM2.5 concentration would shoot up rapidly on Friday, with the AQI even crossing the 500 mark. Relief is expected only from the evening of November 7 but AQI will fluctuate within the "very poor" range, the air quality forecast agency said.
Also Read: Delhi Air Pollution: THESE hacks can help you stay safe from the smog