Air quality dips to hazardous levels a day after Diwali as smog covers New Delhi

A thick blanket of smog was reported in the national capital, New Delhi, a day after the Diwali festival. While in some parts air quality dipped to the "hazardous" category on Friday. In most areas, the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered around the 451 (severe) mark as mentioned in the India Today report. The city has been battling the problem of the worst air quality for a long time. People tend to suffer from itchy throat and eye-burning issues every year.

The reports further mention that the air quality at Janpath was recorded in the hazardous category with the particulate matter (PM) 2.5 concentration at 655.07. At several locations, people burst firecrackers in complete disregard to the government's ban increasing fumes from farm fires. The share of farm fires in Delhi's pollution increased to the season's highest at 25 per cent, PTI reported. The neighbouring cities recorded air quality- Faridabad (424), Ghaziabad (442), Gurgaon (423) and Noida (431).

To note, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Portal mentions that expert claims that air quality turned severe due to calm winds, low temperature and low mixing height. Air quality forecast agency SAFAR said the PM2.5 concentration would shoot up rapidly on Friday, with the AQI even crossing the 500 mark. Relief is expected only from the evening of November 7 but AQI will fluctuate within the "very poor" range, the air quality forecast agency said.