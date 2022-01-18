Air quality in New Delhi deteriorates to ‘Very poor category’ with AQI at 312

New Delhi continues to struggle with poor air quality. On Tuesday, the air quality deteriorated to 'very poor' from the 'poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 312. The information was shared by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). To note, the air quality was recorded to be in the 'poor' category on Monday. The national capital has been suffering from this problem since Diwali, 2021. The report also says that high wind speed is likely from January 21 resulting in dilution of pollutants and improvement of AQI.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida was recorded in the 'very poor' category with AQI at 341. In Gurugram it was recorded in the 'poor' category. To note, the concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 135 in the 'very poor' and 232 in the 'moderate' category respectively. As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain over Delhi NCR from Friday night. There is also a possibility of hail storms in Punjab and Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Lucknow.

Take a look at the tweet here:

According to the SAFAR, foggy conditions and a gradual increase in wind speed were likely to keep air quality in the “poor” or lower end of the “very poor” category.

