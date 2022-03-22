Akshay Kumar lauds 125-yr-old yoga guru Swami Sivananda as he receives Padma Shri Award

On Monday, Yoga legend Swami Sivananda was awarded Padma Shri, for his contribution to the field of Yoga. He received a standing ovation as he was honoured with the prestigious award. Several well-known personalities sent their best wishes to him. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of Swami Sivananda receiving the Padma Shri Award.

Posting a video, which was originally shared by news agency ANI, Akshay wrote, "He is 126 years old! And such good health. अनेक अनेक प्रणाम स्वामी जी ये विडीओ देख के मन ख़ुश हो गया। (He is 126 years old! And such good health. Many many thanks Swami ji. This video has made me so happy)."

In the clip, before receiving the award, the yoga guru can be seen bowing down to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In return, PM Modi also bowed down as a mark of respect. Anand Mahindra also congratulated and hailed the yoga practitioner for his exceptional work. He wrote, "The power of yoga. A life spanning 125 years of dedication! The grace and dignity of Swami Sivananda is both humbling & inspiring. Proud to belong to the country of Yoga’s origin."

