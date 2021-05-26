Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui again make it to the meme world as Facebook and Twitter Ban trends

Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among other Bollywood celebs make it to the meme world due to the fear of ban on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Back in 2012, the entire global population was taken aback due to the rumours of the world coming to an end on December 21, 2012. The end of the world was the consistent conversation through the year, and there was also a film made on the apocalypse prediction titled 2012. The year went by and nothing happened. Back in the time, social media was not as active as it is today, and hence, the conversations and the constant chatter around it ended a year later in 2013.

Almost 9 years later, came a day that was considered as the end of the world for the people, who have made a living out of social media. There was a constant chatter that Twitter and Facebook will be banned in India from May 26 as the social media platforms have failed to comply with the rules laid down by the government of India. The speculation resulted in a field day for the meme makers, as the social media was flooded with multiple filmy dialogues, bringing some light-hearted conversation to the forefront.

May 26 is nearing its end and now it’s clear that the two of the biggest social media platforms, Twitter and Facebook are here to stay in India. And this has given a new lease of life to the meme makers, who have come out with a second wave of the meme, bringing a comical twist to the anxious conversations on the digital world. The usual players, Akshay Kumar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have found themselves in the meme world this time around too.

Some trending memes caught our attention and are listed below.

Tiktokers who shifted to instagram reels after listening the news of ban. #banned #InstagramBan pic.twitter.com/hZOGoATdFE — Vansh vardhan singh pawar (@pawarvansh01) May 25, 2021

Some things never happened, No matter how much you hype/ predict it!#TwitterBan #TwitterBanInIndia pic.twitter.com/AWlZtyo1tP — Madan Kumar (@_madan_007) May 25, 2021

Me to my Twitterati Friends who are saying #TwitterBan and wishing me Good bye messages #BANNED #WeMetOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/DLoQqpjgph — ANGRY BOT (@United4_SSR) May 25, 2021

Also Read|Mumbai Police urges 'don't be like Arturo' as it gives a funny online security spin to a Money Heist scene

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×