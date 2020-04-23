Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Date, shubh muhurat, history and significance of buying gold

Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Here's everything you need to know about the pious day which is also known as Akha Teej.

The auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya or Akshaya Trutiya is around the corner. The day will be celebrated on April 26, Sunday this year. The pious day which is also known as Akha tej holds great importance and is very sacred among Hindus and Jain communities. This day is associated with wealth, prosperity, and happiness. It is the best day to indulge in spiritual activities such as meditation, yoga, Japa, and reading of holy scriptures among others.The term Akshay means never-ending.

So, any activity done on this day, be it spiritual or buying of the hold will continue to grow and never depreciate. On Akha Teej, Lord Vishnu, Goddes Lakshmi and Lord Kubera are worshipped. As per Hindu mythology, Treta Yug also started form this day. As per folklore, it is believed that Ganga, River Ganges descended on earth on this day. The festival also marks the birth of Lord Parshuram, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Jain community commemorates Lord Rishabh (the first Tirthankara of Jainism). He had ended his year-long fast on this pious day by sipping sugarcane juice.

Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat of Akshaya Tritiya 2020

Every year Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third Tithi (lunar day) of Shukla Paksha of Vaisakha month. This year it falls on April 26, 2020. A special puja is conducted on this day to seek the blessings of our forefathers.

1. As per Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat for Akshay Tritiya puja is 6:13 AM to 12:36.

2. Tritiya Tithi starts at 11:51 AM on Apr 25, 2020

3. Tritiya Tithi ends at 01:22 PM on Apr 26, 2020

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya or Akha Teej

As per the belief, any activity done on this day, be it spiritual or material, the benefits will get multiplied. People also do Pitra Tarpan, which is offering to one's ancestors. Charities are also conducted on this pious occasion. You must be aware that people buy gold on this day. As mentioned, any activity done on this day will lead to manifold results and that's why it is believed that buying gold will lead to endless fortunes in one's life. Also, buying gold is done to appease Lord Kubera, who attained the post of treasurer on this day. People also buy new things such as furniture or vehicles and start a new business as well as on this day.

The popular legend of Akshay Tritiya

There is a popular legend around Lord Krishna and his childhood Brahmin friend Sudama and how they reunited on this day because of their eternal bond. As per folklore, on this day, Sudama, who was very poor to even have enough food, had visited Lord Krishna in Dwarka to seek some financial help. Lord Krishna welcomed Sudama as he believed in ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Sudama was awestruck after seeing Lord Krishna's palace and opulent lifestyle. He was feeling ashamed to handover the gift of chipped rice aka poha for Krishna. However, Lord Krishna sincerely accepted the gift from Sudama and ate the poha. Sudama felt ashamed to ask for any financial help and returned to his home.

When Rukmini aka Goddess Lakshmi saw the gesture, she blessed Sudama. After reaching, he was surprised to see that his hut transformed into a palace. He got speechless when he saw his wife in beautiful attire. As per another story, Pandavas received Akshaya Patra (inexhaustible vessel) from Sun God after Lord Krishna blessed Draupadi who had nothing but one grain of rice to give him. And that's why needy and brahmins are provided necessities, especially food, on this day so that they are never deprived of them.

Important rituals of Akshay Tritiya:

1. Ideally, one should wake up early in the morning and take a bath.

2. One can also observe fast.

3. Devotees should offer sandalwood paste and flowers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Parvati

4. One should also pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera (Lord of Wealth).

5. Poha as prasad can be offered to Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna.

7. Devotees should donate items such as sesame seeds, clothes, coconut, buttermilk among others to poor and brahmins.

8. One should feed grass to cow and calf.

