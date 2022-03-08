All 694 Indian students leave beleaguered Sumy under Operation Ganga: MEA

On Tuesday, India began evacuating around 600 Indian nationals trapped in Ukraine’s Sumy under Operation Ganga. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed the media personnel that all 694 Indian students, who were stranded in Sumy, have left for Poltava in buses.

"Last night, I checked with the control room, 694 Indian students were remaining in Sumy. Today, they have all left in buses for Poltava," Hardeep Puri said. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also shared the news via a tweet. He said, “Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them home.”

Earlier, MEA spokesperson, during a press conference had said, “The problem is in Sumy. We strongly urge both sides for a ceasefire, hope it happens soon as there is shelling, can risk lives. Indian students are safe in the campus... We have our teams now moving towards the east...Problem is shelling.”

Expressing concern over the ongoing situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and suggested that a direct conversation between both the leaders of Russia and Ukraine may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts to deal with the conflict. He even conveyed his deep concern for the safety of the Indian students remaining in Sumy. Reportedly, President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the ongoing measures related to humanitarian corridors for facilitating the evacuation of civilians including Indian students.

