All Christmas and New Year gatherings banned in Delhi as the Omicron cases rise

The Omicron cases in the country are on a rise. As the number of people testing positive with the Omicron variant is increasing, everyone is scared for the third wave to hit the country. Another cause of concern is the celebration time that we are nearing. With Christmas and Ney Year celebrations around the corner, the chances of gatherings and parties have increased too. But the latest reports suggest that The Delhi Management Authority issued an order on Wednesday and banned all cultural events and gatherings for Christmas and New Year in Delhi.

According to reports in NDTV, the DDMA instructed the district magistrates to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread. "All DMs and District DCPs shall ensure that no cultural event/gatherings/congregation/take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi," the order reads. If the reports are to be believed, then Delhi is leading the Omicron tally with 57 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 54 cases, Telangana with 24 cases and Karnataka with 19 cases.

The DDMA has apparently instructed all district magistrates to conduct an intensive survey of their respective areas and identify the pockets which have the potential of becoming hotspots of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant. “Since wearing of a mask is the most important weapon in the fight against Covid-19, RWAs and MTAs should be advised not to allow their residents, shopkeepers and customers without a mask in their respective areas/public places,” the order says.

The DDMA has allowed restaurants, bars, and auditoriums to function at 50 per cent capacity while putting a ceiling of 200 people in gatherings related to marriage.

ALSO READ: Omicron 3 times more transmissible than Delta, requires strict actions: Health Ministry writes to states