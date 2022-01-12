All rounder Washington Sundar tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of South Africa ODIs

India all-rounder Washington Sundar tested positive for COVID-19, just a few days ahead of the South Africa ODIs. The Indian cricketer is currently under isolation. Sources know to ANI, shared the news but also added that his participation in the upcoming ODI series is not yet confirmed. "Yes, Sundar has indeed tested positive for COVID-19. He is recovering now, however, it cannot be specified as of now whether he will be available for the ODIs against South Africa or not," a source told ANI.

Sundar has been out of action for almost one year due to an injury. He last played for India in March 2021. He was recently a part of the Tamil Nadu squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy in which he did fairly well. However, it now seems his international return may temporarily be affected because of the COVID infection.

The 3-match ODI series is scheduled to begin on January 19 in Paarl. The second ODI will occur at the same venue on 21 January. After it the team will travel to Cape Town for the series-finale. The Indian ODI team will be led by KL Rahul as the original captain Rohit Sharma hasn’t recovered from his injury. However, despite the Omicron fear, the Indian team continued their South Africa tour.

India’s 18-member squad Ind vs SA ODI series: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj