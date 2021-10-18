All you need to know about the Masked Aadhaar Card; Details inside

Nowadays, Aadhaar Card has become one of the most important documents for Indians. Almost for everything we need it. Right from applying for jobs to passport, the document is necessary. But this also means keeping the Aadhaar with you at all times and it can be a little risky. The Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and consists of a unique 12 digit number. However, now to keep the card safe, the UIDAI has now introduced a new 'Masked Aadhaar'.

Hearing it for the first time, well don’t take the stress. We will explain to you what it is all about? In Masked Aadhaar Card, only the last 4 digits of the Aadhaar number will be visible. The first 8 digits, considered as base numbers are written as 'xxxx-xxxx' so that they are not visible to anyone else. This will prevent the Aadhaar from being misused. One can easily download the masked Aadhaar from UIDAI’s website. For this, you have to visit UIDAI's official website uidai.gov.in. Go to their homepage and click on “Download Aadhaar”. Then enter your 12-digit number and click on the box next to “I want a masked Aadhaar”.

After this enter the captcha code and click on “Send OTP”. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the mobile number linked with the document. Enter the OTP and click on “Download Aadhaar”

You can download your masked Aadhaar. It will be in PDF format and will be secured by a password, which will be available in a mail sent to your email address.

