All you need to know about Yellow Alert issued by Delhi Government amid Omicron scare

Omicron cases are on surge in the country and the central government is ensuring all necessary precautions. Many states have already announced night curfew to curb the further spread of the virus. Delhi and Maharashtra are already reporting a higher number of cases. To note, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued a yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Chief Minister has announced this during a press conference. “The cases reported are mild. Everyone needs to make sure to wear masks and ensure proper social distancing," the Chief Minister added.

Several restrictions were imposed on social activities, economic activities, transportation movement in the national capital because of rising Omicron and COVID-19 cases. The Yellow Alert involves restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport buses among others. National capital Delhi has reported a surge in cases in the past week. The city has the second-highest Omicron cases at 165 after Maharashtra. Delhi's caseload has surged to 14,43,352 including 1,103 active cases, as reported.

All You Need To Know About This Alert:

1. Spas, gyms, yoga institutes, and entertainment parks will be closed. Outdoor yoga is allowed.

2. Delhi Metro will run with 50 per cent seating capacity and traveling standing will not be allowed.

3. "Only two passengers will be allowed to travel in auto, e-rickshaw, taxi, and cycle rickshaws.

4. Private offices will be allowed to open from 9 am to 5 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

5. Restaurants will open with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm. Bars will also open from 12 noon to 10 pm.

6. Cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls, and auditoriums closed. Hotels will remain open but banquets and conference halls inside the hotel will be closed.

7. Sports complexes, stadiums, and swimming pools are closed in yellow alert, although national or international sports can be held.

8. Only 20 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and funeral.

9. Religious places will remain open but the entry of devotees will be restricted.

There will be a ban on the social, political, religious, festival and entertainment-related activities in this alert.

Also Read: Omicron: Goa, Manipur report first case of new COVID variant; National tally reaches 580