All you need to know about Shankar Mishra, who urinated on a woman on Air India's New York- New Delhi flight

Shankar Mishra has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, the 34-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police after he allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger in a drunk condition while flying on an Air India flight. The incident took place on Air India's New York- New Delhi flight on November 26 last year. Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi on Saturday. Soon after this incident came to light, the details took over the Internet by storm.

Shankar is a resident of Kamgar Nagar, Mumbai. He worked as the Vice President of Operations (India) at Wells Fargo. He is also known as Suraj. He has been staying in Mumbai for the last two decades. Reportedly, his LinkedIn account is under the name of Suraj M. It is also said that he is an alumni of SVKM’s Marsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. He stays with his parents, wife and 2-year-old daughter. Reports suggest that Shankar does not have any criminal background.

Shankar Mishra gets sacked

After the unfortunate incident was reported, Shankar's organisation fired him. The company issued an official statement and said that they find the allegations 'deeply disturbing'. The statement read, "Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo."

Details about Shankar Mishra's urination case

It all started after the woman accused Shankar of urinating on her. The police issues a lookout notice against him. The Delhi police issued summons to the crew members of the airline and sent four teams across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi to trace Shankar. On the basis of a complaint by Air India, the police filed an FIR on charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman. The accused is booked under IPC sections54 (sexual harassment), 294 (obscene act), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) and section 23 of Air Craft Rules, 1937.

After remaining untraceable in Mumbai, the officials managed to track his last location. It was revealed that he was in Bengaluru. He was then arrested by the cops. Reportedly, he stayed at his sister's place. He was sent to judicial remand for 14 days.

Shankar Mishra's lawyer issues a statement

Recently, Mishra's lawyer released a statement about the incident. In the statement, they said that Shankar had gotten the victim's clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and returned them to her on November 30. They also said that the woman, in her message, had displayed no intention to lodge a complaint.

Witness reveals details of the incident

S Bhattacharjee was one of the co-passengers of the New York-New Delhi flight. While speaking to ANI, he narrated the entire incident that took place on the flight. He said, "Incident happened after lunch was served. He (accused) had four drinks and then was asking me the same questions multiple times. I finished lunch, told the flight attendant to keep an eye on him." After the incident, he went to the senior crew member and asked her to give the old lady another seat, but the crew member refused saying that they had to take permission from the Captain.

Bhattacharjee added, "Only option for her was to move to 1st class as business class was full, what they (flight crew) did was clean her seat & kept blankets on seat smelling of urine. They could've given Shankar Mishra's seat but they didn't do anything to pacify distressed passenger."

DGCA slams the airline

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation slammed the airline company for not taking appropriate action against the passenger and not being to handle the situation properly. It also issued an advisory for airlines regarding the handling of such passengers.

