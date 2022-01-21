Amar Jawan Jyoti flame to be merged with National War Memorial after burning for 50 years

The Amar Jawan Jyoti also called the ‘eternal flame’ has been burning at the India Gate, Delhi for the past 50 years. Now, just days ahead of the Republic Day, the government has decided to merge it with the flame of the National War Memorial on Friday, January 21. The ceremony will be conducted in the presence of the Integrated Defence Staff Chief Air Marshal Balabadhra Radha Krishna.

He will merge the two flames at around 3.30 pm. For the procedure, the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame will be moved in a torch to the National War Memorial along with Guard Contingent, and thereafter, the two flames will be merged together. This decision of the government has been criticised by many. However, the official sources have released a statement claiming that the flame is going to be ‘merged’ and is not being ‘extinguished’.

According to reports, the decision was taken after it was found that maintaining both the flames was becoming increasingly difficult. "The flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti is not being extinguished. It is being merged with the flame at the National War Memorial. It was an odd thing to see that the flame at Amar Jawan Jyoti paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 and other wars but none of their names are present there," said government sources.

For those unaware, the Amar Jawan Jyoti (eternal flame) was lit back in the year 1972 in the memory of the Indian soldiers who died in the 1971 war with Pakistan. The National War Memorial was also built for the martyrs of the country and has the names of all the brave soldiers inscribed on it.

